Netherlands Advances Next-Generation Smart Metering Infrastructure

The Dutch Distribution System Operators (DSOs), under the flag of Netbeheer Nederland, are implementing "NextGen," a major next-generation Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) program for the Netherlands. Following a competitive tender process that attracted interest from 25 applicants, the DSOs selected Trilliant to support the program. The company will be developing and delivering Gateways that are part of the DSMR6 (Dutch Smart Metering Requirements, version 6) metering concept.

Led by a partnership involving all Dutch DSOs, NextGen responds to growing need for metering data, increasing distributed energy resources and the need for infrastructure that can adapt to a rapidly evolving energy landscape. The program moves beyond traditional AMI deployments to establish a flexible, resilient foundation for the Netherlands’ energy future, according to a Trilliant release.

NextGen's architecture will be grounded with standardization and interoperability, giving utilities greater freedom to select technologies and suppliers while reducing vendor lock-in and enabling the programme to evolve over time.

Following what Netbeheer Nederland describes as a “surf the wave” principle, NextGen has been conceived to evolve as technologies mature rather than locking the network into decisions made at the beginning of a long-term deployment. The approach positions the program at the forefront of AMI 2.0 growth in Western Europe.

Designed to support a foundational deployment for multi-million gateways and metering endpoints, NextGen will use Trilliant's UnitySuite platform for fleet and device management and hybrid communications architecture, providing a foundation for future grid-edge intelligence and applications across the network. The solution is designed to adapt to evolving technologies and regulatory requirements over a 20-year plus investment.

Trilliant is planning to establish a principal office in Amsterdam, supported by its Canadian ownership, principal UK operations and global organization.