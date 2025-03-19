How Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks are Battery Energy Storage Systems?

We know of control system cyber attacks in the electric power, water, oil and gas, building controls, and transportation sectors that cause physical damages. Another cyber threat that could represent potential physical security dangers involves battery energy storage systems, which vendors, utilities and grid operators are relying more upon to make electricity delivery more reliable.

Battery energy storage systems are critical for reliable grid operations where power from intermittent solar or wind loads need to be stored when excess power is available to be dispatched later when there is a lack of power generation. Like other cyber-physical systems, energy storage systems use instrumentation and control systems including process sensors, control systems with logic circuits, communication systems, and inverters that convert the direct current electricity stored in the batteries into alternating current electricity used by the electrical grid. Control systems coordinate the operation of the BESS, including the battery management system (BMS), energy management system (EMS), BESS plant controllers, BESS inverters, fire suppression detection and suppression systems, and their associated subsystems.

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) whitepaper “Insights from EPRI’s Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Failure Incident Database: Analysis of Failure Root Cause” reported that “a significant fraction of BESS failure incidents had an unknown root cause.” When I was managing the EPRI Nuclear Instrumentation & Diagnostics Program, I tried finding actual cases dealing with specific causes, specifically loss of oil in nuclear safety-related pressure transmitters. There were no cases identified in U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Institute for Nuclear Power Operations (INPO), or other relevant databases addressing this specific issue by name.