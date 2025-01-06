NEMA Introduces BESS Testing and Performance Measurements Standard to Meet Increasing Electricity Demand

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has introduced a new standard, the BESS Testing and Performance Measurements Standard, to establish performance expectations for BESS to help data center developers and other end users in making informed decisions about deployment of BESS products to improve reliability and resilience as well as power economic development.

The standard highlights consistent methods for assessing key performance specifications of BESS to allow easier evaluation and selection of products and authorize users to choose correct storage system to meet their needs. Data center developers, manufacturers, consumers and businesses, utilities, policymakers, researchers, and analysts are the users of this standard.

“An upcoming NEMA study projects that U.S. data center electricity demand will double, or potentially even triple, by 2030,” said Patrick Hughes, Senior Vice President, Technical Affairs, NEMA. “If the United States wants to lead the world in AI, we need tools like energy storage that will help create a reliable supply of electricity to power new data centers.”