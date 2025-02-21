Joe Weiss P.E., CISM, ([email protected]) is managing partner of Applied Control Solutions, LLC, in Cupertino, Calif. He has more than 40 years of experience in the field of industrial controls and automation, and more than 20 years of experience working with industrial control system cybersecurity. Weiss holds several patents, has written and presented extensively on controls technology, has testified before Congress five times, and is an International Society of Automation Fellow, an IEEE Senior Fellow, and a Ponemon Institute Fellow.