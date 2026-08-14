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Line Life

ICYMI: ComEd's Advanced Substation Training and Grid Expansion

This episode of the Line Life Podcast shares the story of how ComEd launched a new simulated substation control room to train its engineers in a safe and controlled setting.
Aug. 14, 2026
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This ICYMI episode for the Line Life Podcast explores ComEd’s new 2,800-sq-ft Testing and Commissioning Engineering (TCE) lab — a simulated substation control room where engineers train on protection, control and commissioning systems in a realistic, safe environment. The lab accelerates workforce readiness, reinforces safety and troubleshooting skills and supports ComEd’s long-range plan to modernize and expand the grid to meet rising power demands.

The story, which went online as "ComEd's Advanced Substation Training and Grid Expansion," was originally published in the March 2026 issue of T&D World magazine as "Empowering Engineers to Work on the Future Grid." To read the article, visit the website.

Also, if you would like to share your story of how your utility is training your workforce, please email Amy Fischbach, host of the Line Life Podcast and Head of Content for T&D World. We would love to help you share your story in T&D World and on the Line Life Podcast!

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