Clarkson University to Lead Power Grid Solution Through Data-Driven Efforts

Clarkson University is helping lead the next generation of utility grid solutions through research efforts that focus on real-world challenges involving utilities and grid operators.

Leo Y. Jiang, an associate professor and director of the Center for Electric Power System Research at Clarkson University, will reportedly lead a project portfolio supported with practical, data-driven solutions for grid modernization.

Energy company Avangrid, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), and the New York Power Authority are supporting Professor Jiang with these project resources to learn how more renewable energy activity and electricity usage across the industry, transportation, and homes are making power systems harder to plan and operate.

“Power systems are changing quickly. We want to give industry partners the tools they can use to make better decisions, keep the lights on, and improve the energy efficiency of the grid,” Jiang said in a statement.

The research center highlighted that Avangrid, which owns and operates eight utilities serving customers across New York and New England, teamed up to help utilities shift towards long-term planning of electricity infrastructure as opposed to reactive upgrades. They add utilities risk investing in electrical infrastructure, such as rooftop solar or battery storage, too late or too early, which can waste money and limit growth equally.

Jiang’s team is reportedly working to develop tools that evaluate these areas of energy storage and electrification to guide when and where upgrades are needed most to support the grid amid financial uncertainties. With these solutions, Avangrid’s CEO, José Antonio Miranda, says these efforts can increase grid reliability while helping lower customer rates in the process.

“New York’s energy future depends on strong collaboration between utilities, academia, and regulators,” Miranda said in a statement.

According to the university’s release, NYISO will aid Clarkson with materials geared toward solutions to improve the operational and design efforts of electricity markets. The New York Power Authority’s role in the partnership is helping Clarkson address a long-standing challenge from anchor ice that affects hydropower generation along the St. Lawrence River.

Researchers state that submerged ice during the winter forms underwater and attaches to river beds, resulting in a higher water table, disruption to operations, and millions of dollars in infrastructure damage. Tool development solutions utilizing AI will learn to forecast when and where ice will form, so operators can take early action beforehand.