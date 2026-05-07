CEC Advances Solar and Battery Storage Project Proposed for San Bernardino County

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved the Soda Mountain Solar Project through its Opt-In Certification program, which was established to support the permitting and deployment of clean energy projects in California.

Soda Mountain Solar, LLC, a subsidiary of VC Renewables, plans to construct and operate a combined solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) project on approximately 2,670 acres of land administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) California Desert District in San Bernardino County, pending BLM approval.

According to the CEC, the project represents an investment of nearly $700 million and is expected to generate up to 300 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy from a utility-scale solar PV array. The project will also include up to 300 MW of battery storage with the capacity to store 1,200 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy.

The CEC said the project is expected to create approximately 200 construction jobs and up to 40 part-time operations positions, as well as additional jobs for inspections, maintenance, and security. The agency also noted the project is anticipated to contribute local economic activity and tax revenue in San Bernardino County.

The project includes a community benefits agreement under which the developer will provide $50,000 to Friends of El Mirage, a nonprofit organization that supports outdoor recreation and public land stewardship in San Bernardino County. The funding will be used for improvements to amenities at the Rasor Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area.

“This project doesn’t solely deliver clean, reliable energy — it brings jobs and meaningful economic investment to the region,” said CEC Commissioner Noemi Gallardo. “We are committed to seeing that the benefits of California’s energy transition are felt locally, in the communities where these projects are built.”

“The Opt-In Certification program is designed to accelerate the development of critical clean energy infrastructure without compromising California’s rigorous environmental protections or commitment to meaningful community engagement,” said CEC Chair David Hochschild. “Today’s approval shows we can move projects forward with urgency and efficiency while preserving the values that matter most to Californians.”

The CEC said Soda Mountain is the second renewable energy project approved through the Opt-In Certification Program. The program was authorized under Assembly Bill 205 and provides a consolidated state permitting option for eligible clean energy projects in support of California’s goal of achieving 100 percent zero-carbon retail electric sales by 2045 under Senate Bill 100.