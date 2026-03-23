SRP and Invenergy Ink Agreement to Add 200 MW of Solar Energy and 200 MW of 4-Hour Battery Storage to Valley’s Grid

Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit public power utility and Invenergy, North America’s privately held independent power producer and energy infrastructure developer, has announced an agreement to add 200 MW of solar energy and 200 MW of 4-hour battery storage to the Valley’s grid.

The SunDog Energy Center, located in Pinal County, will provide enough capacity to power up to 45,000 Valley homes. SRP is working to more than double the capacity of its power system in the next 10 years to meet increasing energy demand in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

“Adding solar and storage resources is part of SRP’s all-of-the-above strategy to meet our customer’s growing energy needs with reliable, affordable and sustainable power,” said Bobby Olsen, SRP Associate General Manager and Chief Power System Executive. “We look forward to working with Invenergy to bring the benefits of the SunDog Energy Center to our customers and the community.”

SRP has more than 3,000 MW of carbon-free resources serving its customers, including 1,455 MW of solar and more than 1,100 MW of battery storage supporting its grid. SRP also has more solar energy and storage capacity under development.

“As energy demand continues to grow in Arizona and across the country, hybrid projects like SunDog help strengthen the grid and give utility customers reliable, affordable energy solutions they can trust,” said Ted Romaine, Invenergy’s Executive Vice President for Origination.

SunDog will be Invenergy’s 17th facility in Arizona, and an operational site in Pinal County. The project is expected to bring economic benefits to Pinal County, which include more than $209 million in local tax revenue, land costs and lease payments. The project will also create 200 and 400 jobs during peak construction.

Invenergy’s portfolio of operational and under construction facilities include 545 MW of solar power and 736 MW of energy storage to the Arizona grid, helping ensure Arizonans have reliable electricity when required. Invenergy’s projects invest over $2.2 million into Arizona communities every year.