Consumers Energy plans to convert another 67 miles of overhead power lines to underground lines in 2027, focusing on areas prone to outages. The planned work follows more than 11 miles of undergrounding completed in 2026 and 10 miles completed in 2024.

The projects are part of the company's reliability strategy, which targets power lines responsible for a disproportionate share of customer outages.

"Putting power lines underground takes them out of the path of trees, wind and ice – the leading causes of outages for our customers," said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president of electric distribution for Consumers Energy. "That means no downed wires, fewer and shorter outages, and lower storm and tree-trimming costs over time – at about the same cost as rebuilding a line overhead."

According to Consumers Energy, 91% of customer power outages are associated with 25% of the miles of power lines in its system. Approximately 16% of the company's primary power lines are currently underground.

The company identified several potential benefits of undergrounding, including:

Safety: Reducing the number of overhead lines can decrease the risk of downed wires during severe weather, helping protect customers, utility crews and first responders.

Fewer outages: Research indicates undergrounding can improve circuit performance by 90% or more. Consumers Energy reported success rates of 98% to 99% on lines it has converted.

Reliability: Undergrounding lines in hard-to-reach areas, such as the island service at Gull Lake, can allow crews to focus on restoring service to other customers.

Customer costs: The company said undergrounding costs about the same as repairing overhead lines while reducing expenses associated with tree trimming and storm repairs.

A 2024 pilot project demonstrated that Consumers Energy could underground power lines at an approximate cost of $400,000 per mile. The company plans to increase its undergrounding work to 400 miles annually by 2028, pending regulatory approval. The proposed expansion includes projected investments of $160 million in both 2028 and 2029.

"Our pilot work proved we can do this efficiently, and the results speak for themselves," Salisbury said. "As we scale up to 400 miles a year, we're focusing on the lines that cause our customers the most outages – so more families and businesses keep their lights on when severe weather hits."

Consumers Energy provides natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of Michigan's 10 million residents across all 68 counties in the Lower Peninsula.