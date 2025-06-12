Consumers Energy Underground Power Line Pilot Program Proves Effective Against Recent Severe Weather

Consumers Energy has announced early achievements from its underground power line pilot program, which is a part of the company’s long-term plan to place more power lines underground, strengthening its infrastructure as outlined in the Reliability Roadmap.

Initial data has revealed that areas included in the 9-mile pilot experienced fewer outages and improved overall system reliability as compared to overhead-line service areas. Buried power lines are better protected from common outage causes, including lightning, high winds, tornadoes, heavy snow, ice and falling tree limbs.

Key outcomes in 2025:

100% reduction in storm-related outages to underground pilot areas compared to surrounding neighborhoods with overhead systems.

Improved customer satisfaction, with feedback citing increased peace of mind during severe weather events.

The pilot program targeted circuits having frequent, lengthy outages and are in areas with dense trees in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm, and Iosco counties.

Currently, underground lines make up about 15 percent of all Consumers Energy electric lines, most being in subdivisions and areas with high population density. Burying lines improves reliability by 90% or more.

Consumers Energy aims to bury over 1,000 miles of line by 2030, depending on regulatory approval. The company has requested to bury an additional 50 miles of overhead power lines beginning in mid-2026.