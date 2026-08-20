Next-Gen Education: UNC Charlotte's School of Energy to Train Future U.S. Workforce, Tackle Critical Grid Demands
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) has announced a major expansion to prepare the future U.S. energy workforce and accelerate next-generation research.
Marking a national milestone, UNC Charlotte is establishing a School of Energy inside the William States Lee College of Engineering building. The new school will focus solely on grid modernization and the interdisciplinary hurdles facing the nation's electrical infrastructure.
It builds upon a previously announced $160 million 10-year investment in July by the U.S. National Science Foundation to anchor the Carolinas Solar Energy Innovation Engine.
“Building on the University’s expertise in engineering, the School of Energy brings together perspectives from across disciplines to explore energy challenges in their full complexity,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost at UNC Charlotte, in a statement.
U.S. officials previously selected North Carolina and South Carolina to play an important role in grid modernization and technology deployment under the National Science Foundation (NSF) Regional Innovation Engines program. Across 20 states, 12 regional teams were picked to scale innovation clusters that accelerate the development of critical tech, advancing the U.S. energy economy and sustainability footprint.
For UNC Charlotte, the School of Energy aims to stand out as a four-year career-focused pathway designed to meet these critical industry demands.
“Our strength as an R1 research university, the momentum of the Carolinas Grid Engine and our location in one of the nation’s leading energy hubs give us an extraordinary foundation to build upon," said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. "Together, we are strengthening Charlotte’s ability to move energy technologies from research to use while preparing the people who will design, build and operate the nation’s next-generation power systems.”
According to a university release, the school’s curriculum will address critical industry areas, including grid automation, transmission-line design and energy-component manufacturing. UNC Charlotte notes these fields are vital to addressing the nation's surging electricity demands driven by the rise of AI data centers, advanced manufacturing and the overall electrification of the U.S. economy.
This engineering-based school aims to establish a centralized hub for the development of academic programs focusing on energy-related topics, spanning grid modernization, policy review and U.S. regulations.
Initial offerings faculty intend to build these new programs on are:
- B.S. in Electromechanical Engineering Technology
- B.S. in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- M.S. in Applied Energy and Electromechanical Engineering
“This structure will empower our students to cross traditional boundaries and lead the charge in revolutionizing a rapidly evolving energy industry,” added Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering.
UNC Charlotte's Albert & Freeman Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) will serve as the School of Energy's interdisciplinary research arm. Robert Cox, executive director of EPIC and the Duke Energy Distinguished Scholar in Power Engineering Systems, has been named the school’s founding director.
“America’s energy system is facing pressures we have not seen in decades,” said Cox. “Combined with increasingly severe weather and supply chain constraints, these challenges demand new ideas and a workforce prepared to put them into practice.”
Duke Energy, a primary anchor partner for UNC Charlotte's new School of Energy, is also a founding member of the Careers Electric coalition with a heavy focus in North Carolina. While Careers Electric targets trade-level nationwide efforts to scale the electrical workforce, the School of Energy's advanced engineering and technology degrees aim to synchronize a "pipeline" push to address higher-level engineering needs in the U.S.
In North Carolina, Careers Electric claims 70% of licensed electricians are over the age of 50. On a broader scale, employment demand for electrical careers is projected to increase by roughly 10% over the next decade, creating as many as 80,000 job openings each year.