Next-Gen Education: UNC Charlotte's School of Energy to Train Future U.S. Workforce, Tackle Critical Grid Demands

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) has announced a major expansion to prepare the future U.S. energy workforce and accelerate next-generation research.

Marking a national milestone, UNC Charlotte is establishing a School of Energy inside the William States Lee College of Engineering building. The new school will focus solely on grid modernization and the interdisciplinary hurdles facing the nation's electrical infrastructure.

It builds upon a previously announced $160 million 10-year investment in July by the U.S. National Science Foundation to anchor the Carolinas Solar Energy Innovation Engine.

“Building on the University’s expertise in engineering, the School of Energy brings together perspectives from across disciplines to explore energy challenges in their full complexity,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost at UNC Charlotte, in a statement.

U.S. officials previously selected North Carolina and South Carolina to play an important role in grid modernization and technology deployment under the National Science Foundation (NSF) Regional Innovation Engines program. Across 20 states, 12 regional teams were picked to scale innovation clusters that accelerate the development of critical tech, advancing the U.S. energy economy and sustainability footprint.

For UNC Charlotte, the School of Energy aims to stand out as a four-year career-focused pathway designed to meet these critical industry demands.

“Our strength as an R1 research university, the momentum of the Carolinas Grid Engine and our location in one of the nation’s leading energy hubs give us an extraordinary foundation to build upon," said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. "Together, we are strengthening Charlotte’s ability to move energy technologies from research to use while preparing the people who will design, build and operate the nation’s next-generation power systems.”

According to a university release, the school’s curriculum will address critical industry areas, including grid automation, transmission-line design and energy-component manufacturing. UNC Charlotte notes these fields are vital to addressing the nation's surging electricity demands driven by the rise of AI data centers, advanced manufacturing and the overall electrification of the U.S. economy.