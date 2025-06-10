Duke Energy Plans New Natural Gas Plant to Support South Carolina’s Growing Energy Demands

Duke Energy plans to file an application with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) later this year seeking approval to build a new natural gas power plant in Anderson County. The proposed facility is part of the utility’s broader strategy to support South Carolina’s rapidly growing population and expanding industrial sector.

Responding to Rapid Growth

With nearly 860,000 electric customers across 30 counties in South Carolina, Duke Energy says new generation capacity is urgently needed to meet increased demand driven by economic development, advanced manufacturing, and new data centers. Designed to deliver up to 1,400 megawatts of electricity, the facility would connect to existing transmission infrastructure, improving efficiency and minimizing the need for new lines.

Construction could begin as early as summer 2027, pending regulatory approval, with the facility expected to come online by early 2031.

Project Details and Partnerships

The project will incorporate natural gas turbines and other equipment from GE Vernova, manufactured in Greenville, S.C. According to Duke Energy, the design emphasizes efficiency and environmental considerations, including reduced water usage—an important factor in minimizing strain on local infrastructure.

The plan aligns with near-term priorities outlined in the Carolinas Resource Plan, which was approved earlier this year. It also reflects broader energy policy developments at the state level, including the recently passed South Carolina Energy Security Act.

Community Engagement and Next Steps

Duke Energy has begun sharing information about the project with local residents and businesses near the proposed site. The company plans to gather community feedback as part of its engagement process.

The announcement drew support from state and local leaders, who emphasized the importance of reliable energy infrastructure to support continued growth. The proposed facility is seen as a step toward addressing long-term energy needs while supporting economic development across the region.

Looking Ahead

As the energy landscape evolves, South Carolina utilities are working to balance the need for new capacity with affordability, environmental impact, and long-term resilience. Duke Energy’s proposed Anderson County plant is one of several projects expected to shape the future of the state’s electric grid.