CenterPoint Energy's Resiliency Projects Could Inject Billions into Texas Economy, Study Finds

An independent energy systems study by research firm IdeaSmiths revealed that proposed resiliency and reliability transmission projects in Southeast Texas by public utility provider CenterPoint Energy could deliver more than $18 billion annually in economic benefits across the state.

CenterPoint Energy was the focus of IdeaSmiths’ Economic Impacts of 765kV Transmission Development report. The study estimates CenterPoint’s projects across Texas and the Houston area could generate over $120 million in annual local property taxes and create roughly 41,000 jobs during construction.

CenterPoint, which serves approximately 7 million metered customers across several states, released the third-party findings Thursday.

Researchers reviewed a series of CenterPoint’s electric transmission projects planned in conjunction with other Texas utilities operating within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid. These joint efforts are estimated to bring even higher returns, netting up to $30 billion in annual economic value and $300 million per year in new tax revenue.

According to IdeaSmiths' electric grid capacity modeling, CenterPoint is engineering these projects to modernize the regional grid and mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

"These transmission resiliency and reliability projects across Texas have the potential to deliver significant economic value, jobs and tax revenue that can help power local economies for years to come,” said Joshua D. Rhodes, chief technology officer at IdeaSmiths and research scientist with The University of Texas at Austin. “The combination of short-term and long-term economic benefits provided is a direct result of the role and importance of these investments—and a vital aspect of keeping the 'Texas Miracle' going.”

CenterPoint notes that it’s still in the initial planning stages of these vital infrastructure improvements. The company has been gathering feedback from local stakeholders and community members since 2025 to shape the design and proposed transmission line route options for its proposed Hillje-Blu Lacy Transmission Improvement Project.