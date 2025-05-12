CenterPoint Energy Completes Undergrounding Milestone in GHRI Phase Two Ahead of 2025 Hurricane Season

CenterPoint Energy announced it has completed the installation of 400 miles of underground power lines as part of Phase Two of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI). The infrastructure work, finalized ahead of the 2025 hurricane season, represents the full completion of the company’s strategic undergrounding target for this phase of the project.

According to CenterPoint, placing power lines underground is intended to reduce outages caused by extreme weather, vegetation interference, and other potential disruptions. The company has stated that this undergrounding effort is part of a broader strategy to enhance system reliability and reduce outage durations.

The GHRI, launched to strengthen the electric grid in the Greater Houston area, includes multiple infrastructure enhancements. All Phase Two actions remain on schedule, with full implementation expected by June 1, 2025.

Company representatives have indicated that, once all planned measures are in place, the initiative could result in a projected annual reduction of over 125 million outage minutes for customers.

“We are continuing our work to enhance system performance and preparedness ahead of hurricane season,” said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of Electric Business at CenterPoint Energy.