DOE Leadership Changes Highlight Shift in Domestic Energy Priorities Toward Hydrocarbons

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright recently toured the Golden Pass LNG facility in Texas, highlighting the Trump administration's prioritized agenda of fossil fuels over most renewable energy initiatives for domestic activity.
June 2, 2026
2 min read
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U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright's leadership changes within the Department of Energy (DOE) reflect the latest Trump administration shifts in energy priorities centered on fossil fuels, minerals, and nuclear power.

Kyle Haustveit, confirmed by U.S. Senate members and sworn in by Wright on May 22, will serve as the under secretary of energy after previously serving as assistant secretary of the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office. Haustveit will manage an extensive government energy portfolio while also overseeing operations of the National Energy Technology Laboratory.

The third-generation energy worker with experience in petroleum engineering will manage DOE’s portfolio as the 16th assistant secretary, which includes areas of geothermal energy, oil, coal, and natural gas.

“His leadership has strengthened our work to deliver affordable, reliable, and secure energy to the American people,” stated U.S. Secretary Wright in a previous statement.

Wright also announced the addition of Alex Fitzsimmons, who will serve as his senior advisor and the department’s associate deputy secretary of energy. He adds that Fitzsimmons’ expertise will be vital as they continue working to advance the current administration's energy agenda.

These leadership changes come as surging power demand from AI and data centers continues nationwide. This demand places immense pressure on ratepayers and physical infrastructure as the U.S. pursues energy dominance despite evolving grid concerns.

Wright recently toured the Golden Pass LNG facility in Texas, following the project’s first liquefied natural gas export cargo. It marks a step closer toward full operations at the Sabine Pass facility to expand LNG domestic supply for global markets. President Donald Trump has prioritized fossil fuel production over most renewable energy initiatives under the previous Biden administration.

Last month, Wright told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that the Trump administration was still “open to all ideas” to lower energy-related costs, including potentially suspending the federal gas tax to combat disruptions associated with the ongoing conflict along the Strait of Hormuz.

About the Author

Eric Moody
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Eric Moody

Staff Writer

Eric is a staff writer for the Endeavor Business Media Energy group, which includes EnergyTech, T&D World, and Microgrid Knowledge media brands. He is a Philadelphia native with over nine years of experience in multimedia and print journalism throughout the news industry. He graduated with a B.S. in Communication Studies from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
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