National Grid Seeks Feedback During 8-Week Consultation to Advance Major U.K. Transmission Expansion Proposal

Utility operator National Grid has refined major electricity infrastructure project proposals to help strengthen the network between Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire in the U.K.

According to a company release, electrical upgrades from Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire will help connect more “home-grown” British energy as demand for electricity rises. Part of National Grid's The Great Grid Upgrade, the project has launched an eight-week Stage 2 consultation running from Sept. 8 to Nov. 3. This phase centers on gathering public feedback for one of the largest transmission expansion investments in the U.K.’s electrical system.

According to the National Energy System Operator’s (NESO) Beyond 2030 report, rewiring Great Britain's electricity transmission network through the 2030s could reach up to $119 billion. Feedback gathered will inform key recommendations before National Grid submits its application for a development consent order to the Planning Inspectorate in 2028.

If approved by the Secretary of State, National Grid plans to begin construction in 2029, aiming to become operational by 2033. The utility noted that the project aims to strengthen energy security while providing cleaner, more affordable energy overall.

“The way we generate and use electricity is changing, and demand for electricity is expected to more than double by 2050,” said project director Victoria Strickland in a statement. “Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire is a vital project that will help ensure the electricity network is ready to meet future demand and connect more home-grown British energy for generations to come.”

The proposed project would include roughly 37 miles of new overhead lines between Weston Marsh in Lincolnshire and near Wartnaby in Leicestershire. National Grid is also proposing two new substations near Corby Glen and Wartnaby, alongside 41 miles of existing overhead line upgrades.

Last year, the British government announced guidance that just over $700,000 would be available per substation and close to $250,000 per kilometer of overhead electricity line from a Community Benefit Fund financed by British electricity bill payers. Following a first-stage consultation in the summer of 2025, National Grid held Stage 1 of its consultation process to gather local feedback, technical assessments and environmental studies to influence the project’s current design.



The Great Grid Upgrade project has been identified as “network reinforcement needed” by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to support the U.K.'s future capacity requirements.