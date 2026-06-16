TenneT Expands Dynamic Line Rating Deployment Through New Sensor Agreement

Transmission system operator TenneT has signed a multi-year agreement to expand the use of Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology on selected high-voltage overhead transmission lines, supporting efforts to increase grid capacity and manage growing network congestion.

The agreement will support broader deployment of field sensors used to collect real-time operating data from transmission lines. TenneT has used DLR technology in the Netherlands for more than a decade, but the new initiative represents a move toward larger-scale implementation across portions of its network.

As electricity demand grows due to electrification and other load increases, transmission operators are seeking ways to maximize the use of existing infrastructure while longer-term grid expansion projects are developed. DLR systems provide real-time assessments of how much power transmission lines can safely carry under prevailing weather and operating conditions, potentially allowing operators to increase line utilization beyond static ratings.

Under the agreement, sensors developed by Sentrisense will be installed on selected high-voltage lines. The technology is designed to provide real-time data on conductor conditions and environmental factors that influence line capacity. The company said the sensors can be installed using drones, reducing the need for service interruptions during deployment.

According to TenneT, the value of DLR varies by transmission corridor depending on factors such as weather conditions, existing line ratings, equipment limitations, and network operating priorities. Additional field data is expected to help the utility identify locations where DLR can provide the greatest operational benefit and support ongoing refinement of its in-house DLR calculations.

A spokesperson for TenneT said the additional sensors will help the company make more efficient use of existing transmission infrastructure while maintaining grid reliability. The spokesperson described DLR as an important tool for increasing utilization of the existing network.

The project reflects a broader trend among transmission operators toward greater use of real-time monitoring technologies to improve visibility into grid conditions and unlock additional capacity from existing assets. As utilities face rising demand and increasing congestion, DLR is being evaluated as one option for improving system flexibility while major transmission expansion projects are planned and constructed.

For transmission and distribution utilities, the growing adoption of DLR technology highlights a shift toward data-driven grid operations. By providing more accurate information about actual line conditions, utilities can potentially defer costly infrastructure upgrades, improve congestion management, and increase the efficiency of existing transmission networks.