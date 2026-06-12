FPSC Approves FPL’s Andytown–Oasis Transmission Project to Support Rising Miami-Dade Load Growth and Grid Reliability

The Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) petition for a determination of need for the Andytown–Oasis Transmission Lines Project in last month, concluding the proposed infrastructure is required to support electric system reliability and meet rising electricity demand in Miami-Dade County.

In its order, the FPSC determined the project satisfies statutory criteria under Florida law, finding it is needed to maintain system reliability and integrity, is cost-effective, and includes appropriate transmission endpoints. The commission also noted that the planned investment will help address projected transmission constraints tied to growing load in South Florida, while reducing the risk of thermal overloads and low-voltage conditions that could threaten reliable service.

“The FPSC’s decision helps ensure reliable electric service for South Florida customers as the area continues to grow,” said Commissioner Clark. “These transmission improvements are intended to strengthen grid reliability while providing a cost-effective long-term solution for customers.”

The approved project includes multiple high-voltage transmission components:

One 500 kV line from FPL’s existing Andytown substation in Broward County to the planned Oasis substation in Miami-Dade County

One 500 kV line connecting the existing Quarry substation to the planned Oasis substation in Miami-Dade County

One 230 kV line between the Oasis and Quarry substations

One 230 kV line between the Oasis and Levee substations in Miami-Dade County

FPL filed its need determination petition on March 11, 2026. As part of the review process, the FPSC evaluated projected demand growth, system reliability requirements, project costs, and potential alternatives before reaching its decision.

The commission ultimately found the project supports reliable and cost-effective electric service for customers across the region.

FPL serves approximately 6 million customer accounts, representing about 12 million people across 43 Florida counties.