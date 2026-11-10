Handheld 3D Imaging Platform Expands Into Utility Surveying Market

Looq AI has established reseller partnerships with BuildingPoint Pacific and SITECH NorCal to expand access to its 3D imaging platform for surveying, engineering, construction and infrastructure projects across the West Coast.

Announced at Trimble Dimensions 2026 in Las Vegas, the agreements involve BuildingPoint Pacific, an authorized Trimble distribution partner serving California, Oregon and Washington, and SITECH NorCal, an authorized Trimble dealer serving Northern California, Oregon and Southern Washington.

Looq's handheld 3D imaging technology combines artificial intelligence (AI) with ground-based photogrammetry to generate survey-grade 3D point clouds and high-resolution orthomosaic imagery. The platform processes field imagery into measurable digital information that can be used for object identification, condition assessment and infrastructure analysis.

The company says its technology can capture field data up to 10 times faster than traditional approaches. Its ground-based capture method also provides an alternative in environments where aerial data collection may be restricted.

The platform is compatible with Trimble Business Center (TBC), and Looq has demonstrated direct file transfers to Trimble Connect, advancing its integration with the Trimble technology ecosystem.

The technology has been used on surveying and infrastructure projects involving underground utilities and post-disaster mapping. AJ Surveying, for example, uses the platform to collect topographic data for underground utility projects in wildfire-prone, drone-restricted and challenging environments. The company reported a 60% faster turnaround and a 43% reduction in survey costs.

McElhanney also uses Looq for mapping and topographic surveys, incorporating its data into Trimble Business Center. Following the 2024 Jasper wildfire, the company used the platform to capture four downtown areas in approximately four hours to support Parks Canada's property-boundary restoration work.

The new reseller agreements will make the technology available through BuildingPoint Pacific's and SITECH NorCal's existing regional operations. Both organizations provide Trimble hardware, software and field technologies to construction and infrastructure customers.

Looq AI CEO Dominique Meyer said the partnerships are intended to connect 3D data capture with existing project workflows, allowing teams to move information from field collection into systems used for analysis and decision-making.

The companies are demonstrating the Looq Platform and its workflows with Trimble Connect and Trimble Business Center at Trimble Dimensions 2026, Nov. 9-11, in Las Vegas.