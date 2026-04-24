Palo Alto’s Foothills Go Underground

The City of Palo Alto Utilities (CPAU) in California is nearing the finish line on a multiyear effort to underground its electric distribution and communications infrastructure in the city’s high fire threat zone, cutting wildfire ignition risk while boosting reliability and communications for a high elevation, treelined service area. As CPAU celebrated the 125th anniversary of its electric utility last year, this utilities undergrounding project became a focal point for highlighting how a century-old public power system can still innovate to address emerging climate and wildfire threats.​

From Overhead Exposure to Underground Resilience

In 2021, CPAU launched a major infrastructure program to move overhead utility lines underground in its state-designated high fire threat district, known locally as the Foothills. The project falls under Palo Alto’s Utility Wildfire Mitigation Plan and focuses on neighborhoods most exposed to wind driven fires caused by overhead conductors and wood pole lines.

By relocating electric distribution and utility owned fiber underground, the utility is dramatically reducing the likelihood that its equipment will spark wildfires during extreme wind or heat events, while also hardening the system against tree contacts and storm outages. “The Foothills face some of the greatest wildfire risks in our community,” said Utilities Director Alan Kurotori. “This undergrounding effort will not only make our system safer but also improve service reliability for customers in this vulnerable area.”

The Foothills project represents a classic transmission and distribution (T&D) challenge: serving a small, dispersed customer base in rugged terrain that is beautiful, heavily vegetated, and increasingly fire prone. As of the end of 2025, about 90% of the undergrounding was complete, with full completion targeted for Summer of 2026, illustrating how a relatively modest urban utility can execute a focused, risk-based wildfire strategy on a defined timeline.