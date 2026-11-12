Duke Energy Florida Plans Four New Solar Sites With Estimated $1 Billion in Customer Savings

Duke Energy Florida has filed plans with the Florida Public Service Commission to build four solar energy sites in Orange and Sumter counties by mid-2028. The projects are expected to add a combined 300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity to the electric grid and provide an estimated $1 billion in customer savings over their operational lifetimes.

Duke Energy Florida currently owns, operates and maintains 25 solar energy sites with a combined capacity of 1,850 MW. Each site can generate enough electricity to power approximately 15,000 homes, helping meet growing electricity demand in Florida, which is the third-fastest-growing state in the nation.

According to the company, each solar site can save customers approximately $250 million in fuel costs over its estimated 30-year operating life by displacing electricity generated from natural gas, oil and other fuel sources.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, Duke Energy Florida also transfers approximately $75 million in production tax credits to customers annually. These credits reduce monthly bills by at least $2.50 for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity used. The company said the amount of savings is expected to increase as additional solar sites enter service.

The company estimates that the emissions-free electricity generated at each solar site will displace approximately 1.1 million cubic feet of natural gas, 12,000 barrels of fuel oil and 9,000 tons of coal annually.

Planned Solar Projects

The four proposed sites are tentatively scheduled to enter service by June 2028. Their anticipated construction schedules are:

Nova Renewable Energy Center (Orange County) Construction start: January 2027 Expected completion: February 2028

Bull Creek Renewable Energy Center (Orange County) Construction start: March 2027 Expected completion: April 2028

Hogeye Renewable Energy Center (Sumter County) Construction start: May 2027 Expected completion: May 2028

Wewahootee Renewable Energy Center (Orange County) Construction start: May 2027 Expected completion: June 2028



“At Duke Energy Florida, our job is to make smart, disciplined investments today that will benefit our customers tomorrow,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “These solar energy sites are just one example of how we’re planning for the future and strengthening our system to continue providing safe, reliable power, at the lowest possible price, for years to come.”

Battery Storage Expansion

Duke Energy Florida is also incorporating utility-scale battery storage at its solar sites. The batteries can store electricity when demand is low and release it when demand increases, allowing customers to use solar-generated electricity when the sun is not shining.

Over the next 10 years, the company plans to build more than 1 gigawatt of battery storage capacity. The investments are also expected to provide additional customer savings through investment tax credits.

Duke Energy Florida is using a tax strategy to accelerate the delivery of investment tax credits associated with its seventh battery project, the Powerline Battery Energy Storage System in Citrus County. The company said the strategy is intended to avoid a scheduled base rate increase and help lower customer bills in 2027.