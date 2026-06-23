NYPA Marks One Year of Progress on Advanced Nuclear Development Initiative

One year after New York Governor Kathy Hochul directed the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to pursue development of at least 1 GW of zero-emission advanced nuclear generation in upstate New York, the authority highlighted progress on project planning, workforce development, partnerships and regulatory activities.

The initiative is part of the state's effort to address growing electricity demand driven by industrial development, transportation and building electrification, and the retirement of aging generation resources. State officials view advanced nuclear generation as a source of firm, zero-emission power that can complement renewable energy deployment.

According to NYPA, the authority has expanded its nuclear development team, issued solicitations, engaged with potential partners and launched workforce development programs during the past year.

Solicitation Process Underway

In May, NYPA issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) seeking experienced developers capable of delivering at least 1 GW of advanced nuclear capacity in upstate New York.

The RFQ follows two solicitations issued in 2025 that generated responses from more than 30 entities, including 23 developer teams interested in partnering with NYPA and eight communities interested in hosting a nuclear facility.

Workforce Development Efforts

As part of the state's NextGen Nuclear New York Initiative, NYPA recently issued a Request for Applications for a $40 million workforce development program. The funding is intended for technical schools, colleges, unions, manufacturers and other organizations to help prepare workers for advanced nuclear deployment and operations.

Partnership and Leadership Activities

NYPA also continues to build partnerships related to nuclear development. Last year, the authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario Power Generation to facilitate the exchange of information on project development, technologies, operations, licensing and workforce planning for both large-scale nuclear facilities and small modular reactors.

The authority also expanded its leadership team, appointing Senior Vice President of Nuclear Energy Development Todd Josifovski and engaging former Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chair Christopher Hanson as a consultant. NYPA said its nuclear development team will continue to grow as it advances project planning and regulatory activities.

State Advances Nuclear Planning Framework

On June 12, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the Department of Public Service released the Advanced Nuclear Policy Options Paper, described as the first component of the state's Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development.

The document, which is open for public comment through Aug. 10, evaluates policy mechanisms that could support grid-scale advanced nuclear projects. Topics include commercial viability, risk management, financing options, technology selection and procurement approaches.

The policy paper is intended to support public discussion and help identify pathways for advancing advanced nuclear development as part of New York's clean energy transition.

Supporting an 8.4-GW Nuclear Reliability Backbone

Governor Hochul's energy agenda includes development of an 8.4-GW nuclear reliability backbone consisting of the state's existing 3.4 GW of nuclear capacity, at least 1 GW being pursued by NYPA and an additional 4 GW of advanced nuclear generation.

On June 11, the New York State Public Service Commission launched a proceeding to evaluate options for bringing new advanced nuclear generation online in a cost-effective and timely manner while maintaining reliable zero-emission electricity supplies.

Looking ahead, NYPA said it plans to advance the next phase of development by selecting a host community, technology and development partner as the initiative moves from planning toward execution