NRC Approves 20-Year License Renewal for Georgia's Hatch Nuclear Plant

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved a subsequent license renewal for the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Georgia, allowing the facility to continue operating for an additional 20 years.

Under the approval, Unit 1's operating license is extended through 2054 and Unit 2's license through 2058, enabling each reactor to operate for up to 80 years. The reactors were originally licensed in the mid-1970s, and the NRC granted a previous 20-year license extension in 2002.

For transmission and distribution professionals, the license renewal provides long-term certainty around a major source of baseload generation in the Southeast. As utilities across the country grapple with accelerating load growth, data center development and electrification, extending the operating life of existing nuclear assets can help reduce pressure on generation planning while supporting grid reliability. The continued operation of Plant Hatch also allows utilities and grid operators to incorporate a stable, around-the-clock power source into long-range transmission planning and resource adequacy strategies.

Plant Hatch, Georgia's first nuclear power plant, is jointly owned by Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and Dalton Utilities. The facility is operated by Southern Nuclear on behalf of the co-owners.

The NRC's approval follows a review of the plant's operating performance, aging management programs, environmental impacts and compliance with federal regulations. According to the agency's findings, Plant Hatch can continue operating safely throughout the renewal period while meeting applicable regulatory requirements.

The plant's owners have invested in a series of upgrades over the past two decades, including replacement of Unit 2 cooling towers, large transformers, service water pumps and feedwater heaters. Additional projects focused on reducing single-point vulnerabilities and enhancing operator training through expanded simulator capabilities and educational facilities.

Plant Hatch generated electricity for Georgia for 50 years as of 2025. Nuclear generation from Plant Hatch and the two-unit expansion at Plant Vogtle supplied nearly 30% of Georgia Power's electricity production last year, according to the company.

In addition to its role in power generation, Plant Hatch supports jobs in Appling County and surrounding communities and contributes local tax revenue. The site also includes environmental stewardship programs, including native longleaf pine restoration, bird habitat initiatives and efforts to protect the federally endangered red-cockaded woodpecker in partnership with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.