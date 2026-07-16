WeaveGrid, GM Energy Collaborate to Expand Utility Access for EV Managed Charging Programs

WeaveGrid and GM Energy are collaborating to expand electric vehicle participation in utility-managed charging and future vehicle-to-grid (V2G) programs, giving eligible Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac EV owners greater access to grid services offered by electric utilities.

The collaboration supports General Motors' broader vehicle-to-grid strategy by connecting eligible bidirectional-capable GM electric vehicles and GM Energy home energy systems with utility programs through WeaveGrid's software platform. Participation will depend on program availability, compatible home equipment and required grid interconnections.

According to the companies, more than 250,000 bidirectional-capable GM electric vehicles are currently on U.S. roads. Homes equipped with the GM Energy Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) Bundle allow compatible EVs to provide backup power to a home, while future capabilities are expected to enable energy to flow back to the electric grid. The GM Energy Home System can also incorporate stationary battery storage through the GM Energy PowerBank.

The collaboration is intended to support utility programs focused on managed EV charging and other distributed energy resource services. Through WeaveGrid's Distribution-Integrated System Capacity Orchestration (DISCO) platform, utilities will be able to incorporate eligible GM vehicles and home energy assets into programs designed to shift charging loads, improve grid utilization and support local distribution system reliability.

As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, utilities are increasingly looking to managed charging as a way to reduce peak demand and make better use of existing grid infrastructure. Bidirectional charging technologies also have the potential to provide additional grid flexibility by allowing EV batteries to supply electricity during periods of high demand.

"Managed charging is one of the most important near-term opportunities for utilities, and the same foundation can support a broader set of grid services, from distribution-level orchestration to bidirectional charging and residential storage," said Mathias Bell, vice president of market development and partnerships at WeaveGrid.

The companies said the collaboration is designed to simplify customer enrollment in participating utility programs while providing utilities with additional flexible energy resources as distributed energy technologies continue to expand.