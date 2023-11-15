The Vehicle-to-Grid Battlefield

There are no vehicle-to-grid specific regulations in the United States (at the federal level) and Europe, as the technology is currently largely in the pilot phase. Still, there are regulations that have created an enabling environment for the widespread integration of EVs with the grid (specifically, the regulations that seek wider participation in the electricity market). As mentioned earlier, CCS is expected to support V2G integration by 2025, whereas NACS may also support V2G in coming years as pressure mounts from the adopters of Tesla’s charging standard. Once these standards, specifically CCS, begin to support integration with the grid, it is expected that V2G-specific regulations will be introduced.

(The regulations and legislations discussed in this section are not exhaustive. We have only discussed the most relevant ones.)

United States



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) revised section 206 of the Federal Power Act in order to remove the discriminatory practices in the wholesale electric markets so that providers of frequency regulation receive a just rate. Through FERC Order 755, a separate compensation structure has been mandated for fast-acting resources to incentivize the use of batteries for frequency regulation. A range of independent system operators and regional transmission operators have adopted the rule, including PJM, MISO, NYISO, and CAISO.

On the other hand, FERC Order 2222 requires RTOs and ISOs to allow distributed energy resource (DER) aggregators to participate directly in the wholesale electricity markets and establish a new category of market participants referred to as DER aggregators. Both these orders are crucial as they provide an enabling environment for widespread V2G integration in the future, be it FERC Order 755, which seeks a separate compensation structure for fast-acting resources (no resource is more fast-acting than batteries) or FERC Order 2222, which requires operators to allow market participation of DERs.

Furthermore, recently, it has been observed that the state of California’s Senate has approved legislation that requires all the electric vehicles sold in the state to be equipped with bidirectional charging by 2030. Though the national charging standard does not support bidirectional charging, there are still many electric vehicles in California that are already equipped with bidirectional charging, for instance, Nissan Leaf.

Europe

In Europe, the Clean Energy for All Europeans Package, which includes eight legislative acts on the energy performance of buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and electricity market design, has enabled the restructuring of the electricity market by seeking further liberalization of the electricity market especially the (EU) 2019/943 Electricity Regulation and the (EU) 2019/944 Electricity Directives which will allow aggregators as independent stakeholders to participate in the European electricity market [3]. It is noteworthy that market restructuring is a prerequisite for vehicle-to-grid integration. Unless and until it is done effectively, widespread integration, in the long run, cannot be achieved.

V2G Integration in Practice

Vehicle-to-grid integration has the potential to provide a range of benefits that will facilitate the energy transition by enabling widespread deployment of renewable energy resources through a reduction in the curtailment of renewable energy resources and provision of capacity firming. Capacity firming is an act of maintaining intermittent renewable power to a level that is committed in the electricity market.

There is a system operator at the top of a power system whose main job is maintaining the balance of demand and supply of electricity. For this, it requires assistance from conventional power plants and utility-scale batteries but will need support from batteries in electric vehicles in the future. Electric vehicles are portable batteries spread over large geographical areas that can provide services similar to a utility-scale battery to the grid.

The services extended to the electricity grid through an aggregator include black start capability, frequency regulation, and ramp rate control (detail of frequency regulation and ramp rate control is given below). Furthermore, the technology also allows for capacity investment deferral and transmission congestion relief.

Optimized Renewable Integration

During periods of low demand, especially where the share of baseload generation (generation that cannot quickly change power output) is higher, excess renewable generation needs to be curtailed to maintain the grid parameters within specified limits. In case there is widespread deployment of electric vehicles that are integrated with the electricity grid, excess renewable generation can be stored in the electric vehicle batteries, which will defer the need to curtail renewable energy. This is especially useful for deregulated electricity markets like Europe and the US, where excess supply reduces the spot price of electricity, a price signal that will, in turn, push EV owners to opt for charging. In the absence of vehicles to grid integration and utility-scale batteries, renewable generation has to be curtailed, which is not desirable from the standpoint of not only renewable developers but the environment as well.

Firming Up Renewable Energy

As we all know, renewable energy is an intermittent source that requires a support mechanism, for instance, batteries, to manage their uncertainty and maintain the output power to a level that is committed. The situation gets far more complicated in a deregulated electricity market where generators face penalties if they fail to provide the power at the level that is committed after bidding. In order to manage the intermittency of renewable generation and the financial cost that it may incur on the generator in the form of lost revenue or penalty, vehicle-to-grid integration can play a significant role as electric vehicle batteries through an aggregator can be used to provide capacity firming.

Grid Revival

Black start is the capability to re-start generators, but generators themselves require power to start after a grid failure. Usually, this power is provided by diesel generators, which are co-located with power plants. V2G technology through batteries in electric vehicles has the potential to provide black start services to the electricity grid in case of grid failure in the long run. At the time of this research, the power flow control technology needed to realize this use case was unavailable.

Improved Frequency Regulation

Whenever there is an imbalance between the load and the supply in the electricity grid, system frequency either increases or decreases, but when the deviation is beyond the limit specified by the regulator for safe operations, it leads to a breakdown, which is not desirable. Historically speaking, these frequency control services were provided by fossil fuel-fired power plants, which can be highly inefficient and costly, as at times, these plants need to be kept either on standby or at power levels that are not efficient, in turn increasing the average cost of electricity. Thermal power plants cost differently at different power levels. Contrary to conventional power plants, which require seconds to minutes to act, battery storage has the capacity to respond to the requirements of the grid within milliseconds, which is why system operators love batteries.