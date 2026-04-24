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Line Life

ICYMI: Celebrating the Record-Busting 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week

Listen to this Line Life Podcast episode to learn how lineworkers from around the world came together for the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Safety and Training Conference, Trade Night, Expo and competition.
April 24, 2026
2 min read
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Join the T&D World Line Life Podcast as we recap the record-setting 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week in Kansas City — a week of safety training, cutting-edge tools on the trade show floor, Trade Night traditions and the intense competition that showcases the best in the line trade.

Hear stories of resilience and self-preservation in the line trade from the safety and training conference and discover how the industry comes together to celebrate skills, innovation and community during the annual International Lineman's Rodeo Week.

Visit the T&D World website to read this story from the December print issue online. While you're on Podbean or on your favorite podcasting app, listen to another audio story for the Line Life Podcast about the results of the 2025 competition: "Lineman's Rodeo Rewind."

We look forward to seeing you in mid-October for the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week! Stay tuned to the field-focused Electric Utility Operations page for more information about the 2026 event and year-round coverage of the line trade. You can also subscribe to our Lineman Life and Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletter on our website and visit the website for the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) for more details. 

About the Author

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Amy Fischbach

Electric Utilities Operations

Amy Fischbach is the Field Editor for T&D World magazine and manages the Electric Utility Operations section. She is the host of the Line Life Podcast, which celebrates the grit, courage and inspirational teamwork of the line trade.  She also works on the annual Lineworker Supplement and the Vegetation Management Supplement as well as the Lineman Life and Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletters. Amy also covers events such as the Trees & Utilities conference and the International Lineman's Rodeo. She is the past president of the ASBPE Educational Foundation and ASBPE and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Kansas State University. She can be reached at [email protected]

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