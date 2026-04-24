ICYMI: Celebrating the Record-Busting 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week

Join the T&D World Line Life Podcast as we recap the record-setting 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week in Kansas City — a week of safety training, cutting-edge tools on the trade show floor, Trade Night traditions and the intense competition that showcases the best in the line trade.

Hear stories of resilience and self-preservation in the line trade from the safety and training conference and discover how the industry comes together to celebrate skills, innovation and community during the annual International Lineman's Rodeo Week.

Visit the T&D World website to read this story from the December print issue online. While you're on Podbean or on your favorite podcasting app, listen to another audio story for the Line Life Podcast about the results of the 2025 competition: "Lineman's Rodeo Rewind."

We look forward to seeing you in mid-October for the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week! Stay tuned to the field-focused Electric Utility Operations page for more information about the 2026 event and year-round coverage of the line trade. You can also subscribe to our Lineman Life and Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletter on our website and visit the website for the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) for more details.