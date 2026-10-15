EEI Heads to the International Lineman's Rodeo

America’s more than 100,000 electrical lineworkers work around the clock, often in challenging conditions, to provide safe and reliable electricity. They maintain and strengthen increasingly advanced infrastructure and restore power following hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, winter storms and other extreme weather events.

This year's International Lineman's Rodeo comes on the heels of Hurricane Isaias, during which more than 25,000 workers from more than 25 states answered the call to help restore power to impacted communities (learn more here).