EEI Heads to the International Lineman's Rodeo

America’s more than 100,000 electrical lineworkers work around the clock, often in challenging conditions, to provide safe and reliable electricity. They maintain and strengthen increasingly advanced infrastructure and restore power following hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, winter storms and other extreme weather events.
This year's International Lineman's Rodeo comes on the heels of Hurricane Isaias, during which more than 25,000 workers from more than 25 states answered the call to help restore power to impacted communities (learn more here).
The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) is heading to the 2026 International Lineman’s Rodeo, where lineworkers from across the country will showcase the skill, safety, and teamwork that define the profession.
During the Rodeo, lineworkers will compete in events including pole climbs and simulated rescues that test the speed, precision, safety, and teamwork they bring to the job every day.
“The International Lineman’s Rodeo celebrates the extraordinary skill and dedication of the lineworkers who power our country,” said EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney. “The electric grid is America’s most powerful machine, and we are grateful every day for the skilled workforce that keeps it running.”
EEI will also celebrate Careers in Energy Week (October 19–23), recognizing the skilled employees who deliver reliable electricity and build and strengthen the energy grid.
Follow EEI on Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn to see the competition and meet the people behind the energy grid. Also, make sure to stay tuned to T&D World's Lineman's Rodeo Roundup portal and Linemen World on Instagram for more coverage of the 2026 event.