T&D World's New Rodeo Roundup: All Our Coverage in One Spot

To experience the magic and energy of International Lineman's Rodeo Week, check out T&D World's new hub for our coverage: our Lineman's Rodeo Roundup page.

Stay tuned to this page for the latest event news and exhibitor announcements for the 2026 event. You can also scroll down on the page to check out coverage from past years such as:

Line Life Podcast episodes celebrating the Lineman's Rodeo Week in our ICYMI series.

Special podcast episodes featuring interviews with attendees at the International Lineman's Expo

Musical playlists with songs played during the Lineman's Rodeo Week

Photo galleries showing scenes from the International Lineman's Expo, Safety and Training Conference and Rodeo grounds.

Videos of our favorite T-shirt designs from the annual Trade Night.

Articles from our December print issues of T&D World magazine about the Rodeo.

Just go to https://www.tdworld.com/International-Linemans-Rodeo to check out this new page on T&D World's website.

Also, subscribe to our Lineman's Rodeo News and Lineman Life enewsletters for more event coverage.