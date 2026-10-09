Stop By the T&D World Booth for a Chance to Win a Milwaukee Tool Prize Package

Lineworkers, if you're planning to travel to Kansas City for the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week, don't miss your chance to enter a drawing at T&D World Booth #001 at the International Lineman's Expo.

Get your badge scanned to subscribe to our Lineman Life enewsletter to be automatically entered for the drawing to win a $1,348.85 Milwaukee Tool prize package.

The prize pack includes:

Assortment of pliers and screwdrivers manufactured in the United States

M18 REDLITHIUM™ FORGE XC8.0 Battery

M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Super Charger

M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility HTIW w/ ONE-KEY Kit.

Amy Fischbach, Head of Content for T&D World and host of the Line Life Podcast, and her daughter, Lily, will announce the drawing winner at the 2026 International Lineman's BBQ on Friday, Oct. 16. The prize package will be shipped to the winner.