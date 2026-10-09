Stop By the T&D World Booth for a Chance to Win a Milwaukee Tool Prize Package

Get your badge scanned for the opportunity to win a prize package worth more than $1,300 from Milwaukee Tool.
Oct. 9, 2026
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Lineworkers, if you're planning to travel to Kansas City for the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week, don't miss your chance to enter a drawing at T&D World Booth #001 at the International Lineman's Expo. 

Get your badge scanned to subscribe to our Lineman Life enewsletter to be automatically entered for the drawing to win a $1,348.85 Milwaukee Tool prize package. 

The prize pack includes:

  • Assortment of pliers and screwdrivers manufactured in the United States
  • M18 REDLITHIUM™ FORGE XC8.0 Battery
  • M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Super Charger 
  • M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility HTIW w/ ONE-KEY Kit.

Amy Fischbach, Head of Content for T&D World and host of the Line Life Podcast, and her daughter, Lily, will announce the drawing winner at the 2026 International Lineman's BBQ on Friday, Oct. 16. The prize package will be shipped to the winner. 

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Earn the Prize Package as a Featured Lineworker in T&D World

Lineworkers, even if you aren't planning to attend Rodeo Week or aren't selected as the lucky winner, then you can still get the tool package shipped to you as one of our featured lineworkers in T&D World magazine.

To participate in one of T&D World's departments: Lineworker Focus or Faces of the Future, here's what you need to do:

  1. Email a photo of you working out in the field, by your bucket truck or competing at the Rodeo to Amy Fischbach
  2. Fill out this form for Lineworker Focus (for journeymen lineworkers, field supervisors, superintendents, etc.) and this form for apprentice lineworkers. 

You can review your profile as a PDF before it goes to press. Please note on the form where you want your tool package to be shipped. We look forward to putting you in the spotlight!

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