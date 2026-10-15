Spin to Win at the T&D World Booth at the Lineman's Expo

Stop by the T&D World booth on Oct. 14 and 15 at the Lineman’s Expo for your chance to spin and win!

You could take home one of four fun prizes: a mini tool kit, fishing bobber, koozie or T-shirt. Plus, when you spin the wheel, you’ll be signed up for the T&D World Lineman Life newsletter and entered into a drawing to win a Milwaukee Tool prize package.

We'll announce the lucky winner at the Friday evening BBQ. Don’t miss out! Visit the T&D World booth, spin the wheel, and you will walk away a winner!