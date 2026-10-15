Spin to Win at the T&D World Booth at the Lineman's Expo

Visit the T&D World booth on October 14-15 at the Lineman’s Expo to win prizes like tools, T-shirts, fishing bobbers and more and enter a drawing for a Milwaukee Tool prize package.
Oct. 15, 2026
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Stop by the T&D World booth on Oct. 14 and 15 at the Lineman’s Expo for your chance to spin and win!

You could take home one of four fun prizes: a mini tool kit, fishing bobber, koozie or T-shirt. Plus, when you spin the wheel, you’ll be signed up for the T&D World Lineman Life newsletter and entered into a drawing to win a Milwaukee Tool prize package. 

We'll announce the lucky winner at the Friday evening BBQ. Don’t miss out! Visit the T&D World booth, spin the wheel, and you will walk away a winner!

Spin the Wheel at the T&D World Booth

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Get in the Spotlight with the Line Life Podcast

Participate in a Recording for the Line Life Podcast in the T&amp;D World Booth

Swing by the T&D World booth to participate in a recording for a future Line Life Podcast and pick up copies of the Lineworker Supplement. 

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