Calling All Little Lineworkers: Register for the Kids Rodeo

Get ready for the biggest little Rodeo of the year on the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo grounds.
Oct. 5, 2026
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Missouri Valley JATC
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If you're walking around the Rodeo grounds this year, make sure you check out the third annual International Kid's Rodeo. The Missouri Valley JATC organizes the event, and Buckingham Manufacturing sponsors it.

The non-refundable registration fee is $35, and the competition has three age groups:

  • First-step apprentice (ages 8 to 10; 50 participants max)
  • Future lineman (ages 11 to 13; 50 participants max)

Spots are limited and fill up fast for the "biggest little Rodeo of the year," according to the Missouri Valley JATC Facebook page

The winners will be invited to attend the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Awards Banquet. For more coverage, stay tuned to the T&D World website

To register your kids for this event, fill out this online form

Learn About Last Year's Winners

For the second year, children were able to participate in a special competition hosted by the Missouri Valley JATC on the Rodeo grounds.
Oct. 20, 2025
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