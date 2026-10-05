Calling All Little Lineworkers: Register for the Kids Rodeo

If you're walking around the Rodeo grounds this year, make sure you check out the third annual International Kid's Rodeo. The Missouri Valley JATC organizes the event, and Buckingham Manufacturing sponsors it.

The non-refundable registration fee is $35, and the competition has three age groups:

First-step apprentice (ages 8 to 10; 50 participants max)

Future lineman (ages 11 to 13; 50 participants max)

Spots are limited and fill up fast for the "biggest little Rodeo of the year," according to the Missouri Valley JATC Facebook page.

The winners will be invited to attend the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Awards Banquet. For more coverage, stay tuned to the T&D World website.

To register your kids for this event, fill out this online form.