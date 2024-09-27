Calling All Future Lineworkers: Enter the Kids Rodeo

Missouri Valley JATC, in partnership with Buckingham Manufacturing, is proud to announce the biggest little rodeo event of the year on the Agricultural Hall of Fame grounds. Be a part of the action at this year’s 40th Annual International Lineman Rodeo by registering your children for the 1st Annual International Kids Power Line Rodeo.

The safe, fun and family-focused event will be hosted by Missouri Valley’s safest IBEW journeymen lineworkers.

Participants will receive a competition shirt, wrist band and gift band for the $35 registration fee. The registration and gift bag pick up is available at the International Lineman's Expo in the MoValley booth on Oct. 18. Register here.

There will be two divisions for the Oct. 19 event:

1st Step Apprentices (8-10 Yrs.) 50 Max. Future Lineman (11-13 Yrs.) 50 Max.

Registration is first come first served. Winners will be invited to attend the Awards Banquet in the evening, and they will walk the stage with the best in the world.

Learn more by visiting the registration page.

Also, if you take any great pictures of your kids participating in this event, be sure to email them to Amy Fischbach for a future photo gallery in the Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletter. Please include their names and ages and who they are cheering on at the event and from what utility, city and state.