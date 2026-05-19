Salt River Project Powers 13 Remote Homes in Navajo Nation Through Annual Initiative

Crews from the Salt River Project (SRP), a community-based organization, recently connected 13 families in the western Navajo Nation to electricity through its Light Up Navajo VII initiative. SRP was able to do this in coordination with the American Public Power Association (APPA) and Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA), which aims to help bring electricity to roughly 10,000 Navajo Nation families that lack access.

According to an issued SRP press release, crew members from 53 utility companies across 24 states worked more than 3,700 combined hours over two weeks through this initiative that runs from April to August. This included help from 19 employees within SRP’s network to support extending electricity to at least 300 homes by the end of August. Some of the families, the American Public Power Association stated, would be receiving electricity for the first time.

SPR crews reportedly assisted in the installation of 108 primary poles, 25 secondary poles, and 10 transformers, along with stringing 91,866 feet of wire. SRP lineman Thomas Gerbig explained that digging a single pole hole during this project took nearly an hour, compared to doing so in the city, which would take about 15 minutes.