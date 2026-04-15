Share Your Expertise at the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Safety and Training Conference

Submit your session proposals by June 1 for the event hosted by the International Lineman's Rodeo Association.
April 15, 2026
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Every year, the International Lineman's Rodeo Week kicks off with a one-and-a-half day Safety and Training Conference. If you want to present at the 2026 event, submit your session proposal by June 1. 

This event, hosted by the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) brings together industry professionals for expert presentations and training demonstrations. It is dedicated to advancing safe work practices and strengthening performance across the line trade.

The ILRA is seeking experienced voices from the field to lead the conversation. If you have practical insights, proven strategies, or real-world safety stories that can make an impact, submit your speaking proposal

Learn about the 2025 Safety and Training Conference

Amy Fischbach
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The record-breaking 2025 International Lineman’s Rodeo Week brought lineworkers and their families together in Kansas City.
Nov. 24, 2025
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