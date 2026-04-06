NorthWestern Energy, Anterix Strike Deal for First 10 MHz Utility Broadband Deployment in 900 MHz Band

A new agreement between Anterix and NorthWestern Energy marks the first planned deployment of a 10 MHz broadband configuration in the 900 MHz band for utility communications.

The deal follows a February 2026 decision by the Federal Communications Commission to approve an expansion of Anterix’s broadband spectrum allocation, a move expected to nearly double available capacity for utilities.

NorthWestern Energy, which serves a large and geographically dispersed territory, plans to use the expanded capacity to support upgrades to its wireless communications network. According to the company, the system is intended to enable real-time control of remote distribution lines and equipment, improve connectivity to field devices, and enhance monitoring of energy systems, particularly in areas at elevated risk for wildfires. It is also expected to support faster restoration during outages.

The agreement makes NorthWestern Energy the tenth utility to secure access to Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum, reflecting a broader shift among utilities toward private, utility-managed communications networks as part of grid modernization efforts.