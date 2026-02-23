FCC Expands 900 MHz Band for Critical Utility Broadband Access

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted new rules designed to expand private broadband access for utilities, critical infrastructure operators, and enterprise networks. The updated framework opens the full 10 megahertz of the 900 MHz band for broadband use, removing regulatory barriers that previously limited utilities’ ability to deploy 5/5 MHz broadband licenses.

For electric utilities, this action provides an opportunity to enhance secure, private wireless networks for grid operations, advanced metering, distribution automation, and other mission-critical applications. The expanded spectrum will enable more robust and reliable broadband coverage across service territories, supporting real-time monitoring and control of grid assets.

“Enabling broadband across the full 10 MHz of this band expands our opportunity to bring modern connectivity for any device that requires reliable, private, and secure communications,” said Anterix President & CEO Scott Lang. Anterix provides private broadband for utility networks. “While this spectrum historically has been the bedrock for utilities, the expansion to 10 MHz signals a new era where 900 MHz is a foundational layer for all critical connectivity. The window of opportunity to secure this unique, high-penetration spectrum is narrowing as more industries recognize that it is the only viable path to true operational sovereignty at scale. I am grateful to the FCC for their efforts to maximize the 900 MHz band.”

The rules allow utilities to deploy broadband across all 10 MHz of the 900 MHz band (896–901 MHz uplink, 935–940 MHz downlink) under three possible configurations:

Legacy configuration – 20 wideband channels interleaved with 200 narrowband channels. Hybrid configuration – one six-megahertz broadband segment (two paired 3 MHz channels) with 159 narrowband channels remaining. Full broadband configuration – two paired 5 MHz channels with no reserved narrowband channels.

Deployment will follow a county-level, negotiation-based approach, allowing utilities to reach agreements where needed to enable broadband operations.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr emphasized that the decision is part of the agency’s ongoing effort to use spectrum efficiently while promoting innovation in sectors like utilities and critical infrastructure. By providing expanded, flexible spectrum access, the FCC aims to support utilities’ adoption of advanced grid technologies and improve resilience, operational efficiency, and security.

The Report and Order (FCC 26‑9) was adopted Feb. 18, 2026, with Chairman Carr and Commissioners Gomez and Trusty approving, and separate statements issued by Chairman Carr and Commissioner Trusty.