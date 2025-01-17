FCC Approves Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to Expand 900 MHz Broadband Segment

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) aimed at modifying the rules governing the 900 MHz band. The proposed changes would enable the expansion of the 900 MHz broadband segment from its current configuration of 3 MHz by 3 MHz to 5 MHz by 5 MHz. This development seeks to address increasing demand for secure, wide-area broadband networks supporting utilities, critical infrastructure, and business enterprises.

Following the release of the NPRM, the FCC will invite public comments and reply comments before considering a final Report & Order. The proposal revisits an option initially considered during the FCC’s 2020 rulemaking, which established the current 3/3 MHz broadband configuration. The expansion to a 5/5 MHz allocation is expected to enhance the capacity and functionality of wireless broadband networks, enabling the deployment of advanced communication solutions.

The proposal has garnered widespread support from utilities, trade associations, and industry stakeholders. Advocates highlight the potential for expanded 900 MHz broadband capabilities to facilitate grid modernization, improve critical communications, and bolster the security and reliability of utility operations.

Robin Cohen, President and CEO of the Enterprise Wireless Alliance, emphasized the progress already made: “Enterprise organizations in 15 states are deploying modern 900 MHz broadband networks. This NPRM provides the flexibility to accommodate future users and applications, ensuring these networks continue to evolve.”

The NPRM has received endorsements from over 30 organizations, including utilities and industry leaders: