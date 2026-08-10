Lineworkers Around the World

Over the last 14 years, Journeyman Lineworker RaeLynn Hawco has traveled across North America to work in the line trade. Along the way, she has met great people, worked in amazing places and faced new challenges that helped her to grow on and off the job site. “One of the coolest things about working in the line trade is getting to see parts of the country that most people never get to experience,” said Hawco, a power line technician (PLT) for Midlite Construction LP in Woodlands, Manitoba, Canada.

She has also discovered that at the end of the day — no matter where she is working — lineworkers have the same goal: to work safely and keep the lights on for the communities they serve.

“We work hard, look out for each other and take pride in the work we do every day,” she said. “The friendships, teamwork and sense of accomplishment that come with this trade are what make it so rewarding, and that’s something lineworkers everywhere can relate to. Being a lineworker is an incredible career no matter where you live.”

Jimmy Marinus, field team leader and “linesman” for Powerlines Hawke’s Bay Ltd. in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, agreed. He has been in the trade for 24 years and enjoys serving his community.

“At the end of the day, we all do the same job in different parts of the world,” he said. “Just because it looks different doesn’t mean it’s wrong or unsafe.”

While lineworkers globally go by different job titles, adhere to varying grid standards and employ diverse work practices, when you get down to it, they are all the same, said Liam White, an OHL (overhead line) engineer for National Grid in Skelton Grange, Leeds, United Kingdom. “We work hard, play hard and are top people,” he said.

White, whose son is also in the line trade, said every day is different due to varying weather conditions and job sites and locations, and he enjoys the team dynamic and bantering with the other crew members. “Working on a tower is the best office in the world, when it is not raining or blowing a gale,” White said.

Around the globe, lineworkers are constructing and maintaining infrastructure to power their communities. In the United States alone, more than 120,000 work as power line installers and repairers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In North America, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) supports 250,000 utility and natural gas workers through 433 local unions.

Here is a look at lineworkers around the world, from Canada to England to New Zealand, and how they are keeping the lights on and the power flowing for their communities.