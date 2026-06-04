DTE Energy to Invest $1.6 Billion in Michigan Battery Storage Projects

DTE Energy has announced a $1.6 billion procurement agreement with LG Energy Solution Vertech for battery energy storage systems that will be deployed across Michigan.

The agreement includes eight energy storage projects scheduled for delivery over the next two years. Combined, the projects will provide 1.5 GW and 6 GWh of battery storage capacity.

According to DTE, the storage systems will help support grid reliability by storing electricity during periods of excess generation and supplying power during peak demand periods. The utility said the projects will reduce strain on the grid and help manage fluctuations in electricity demand.

The battery systems will be manufactured at LG Energy Solution Vertech's facility in Holland, Michigan. DTE estimates the investment will generate approximately $2.3 billion in economic impact across the state.

DTE said the projects also support its strategy for serving growing electricity demand, including new data center customers, while remaining compliant with Michigan's Renewable Portfolio Standard and Clean Energy Standard requirements.

The utility cited its approved contract to serve an Oracle data center in Saline Township, noting that battery energy storage systems funded through the project are sufficient on their own to meet DTE's portion of the state's 2030 clean energy standard requirement for battery storage.

According to DTE, the projects are expected to support approximately 1,800 jobs at LG Energy Solution's manufacturing facility in Holland, along with more than 350 additional construction and operations positions.

The announcement follows DTE's broader investments in electric infrastructure and generation resources. The utility reported investing nearly $4 billion in 2025 on infrastructure improvements and cleaner energy resources.