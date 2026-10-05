Hawaiian Electric Assists National Park Service in Restoring Power to Kalaupapa

Power has been restored to Kalaupapa after Hawaiian Electric assisted the National Park Service with repairs to a power line damaged by Hurricane Nolo along the Kalaupapa Pali.

The National Park Service maintains the electrical system serving Kalaupapa and coordinated repair efforts following the outage. At the request of the National Park Service, Hawaiian Electric provided personnel, equipment and helicopter support to access and repair the damaged section of line in challenging terrain.

The primary damage involved the conductor extending from the top of the pali to the settlement below. Restoring service required crews to reach the remote ridge-top location and use helicopter support to install new conductor along the steep route down to Kalaupapa.

The outage began Sept. 27 when hurricane-force winds associated with Hurricane Nolo damaged the line serving the settlement. Restoration efforts were delayed by access issues involving the property owner who controls the right of way at the top of the Kalaupapa Trail.

With power restored, approximately 60 Kalaupapa residents, patients and staff are one step closer to returning home after being temporarily relocated on Sept. 11 because of issues with the settlement's drinking water system and subsequent impacts from Hurricane Nolo.

Hawaiian Electric extended its thanks to the National Park Service, the Hawaii Department of Health, Maui County, aviation partners and others who assisted with the restoration effort.