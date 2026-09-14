National Grid Receives Three EEI Emergency Response Awards

“These awards reflect the dedication, expertise and preparedness of our teams across the company,” said Sally Librera, Interim US President, National Grid. “Whether responding to major storms in Upstate New York or Massachusetts, or supporting fellow utilities during times of need, our employees are committed to safely restoring power and serving customers when it matters most. We are proud to see their hard work and professionalism recognized by EEI.”

“We know our customers are counting on us in moments like these, and this recognition reflects the dedication, professionalism, and commitment to safety demonstrated by our employees every step of the way,” said Lisa Wieland, President, National Grid New England. “I am most proud of how our teams consistently step up in difficult conditions with a simple focus: how can we help? That commitment enabled us to help customers and communities recover, while restoring service safely and as quickly as possible.”

“Our workforce knows that prolonged outages from storms are more than an inconvenience, they impact families and businesses, and for many, can be life-threatening,” said Matt Barnett, Interim President, National Grid New York. “I’m proud of how our employees overcome difficult conditions to safely and quickly restore our customers when storms strike Upstate New York, and for lending their expertise to our fellow utilities when they need our assistance. On behalf of all of us at National Grid, I want to thank our colleagues for their boundless dedication to their work and the significant impact of their efforts.”

Presented to EEI member companies twice a year, the Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts by electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. Winners are selected by a panel of judges through a nomination process. The awards were presented during EEI’s September Board of Directors and Chief Executives Meeting.

“When severe weather strikes, our member companies mobilize around the clock to restore power safely and as quickly as possible for the customers they serve,” said Drew Maloney, President and CEO of EEI. “EEI is proud to recognize National Grid with Emergency Recovery Awards for its outstanding response. This honor reflects the skill and determination of their workforce, who prepare year-round—practicing, planning, and investing in resilience—so they’re ready to face the toughest conditions and get the lights back on for communities who depend on them.”