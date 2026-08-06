WPPI Energy Member Utilities Provide Mutual Aid After EF-3 Tornado Damages Menasha

Lineworkers from 16 WPPI Energy member utilities assisted Menasha Utilities following an EF-3 tornado that struck Menasha, Wisconsin, in late July. In the week after the storm, crews helped restore power to more than 80% of area customers.

The tornado hit a central part of the community on July 27, leaving more than 60 power poles snapped in half, along with damaged homes, public infrastructure, and widespread debris that complicated restoration efforts. Gov. Tony Evers declared the area in a state of emergency following the storm.

As mutual aid crews arrived from neighboring utilities, workers began clearing debris, assessing damage, setting new poles, and repairing electric infrastructure. What started with a few crews grew to include approximately 80 lineworkers from public power communities supporting restoration efforts.

WPPI Energy President and CEO Mike Peters visited Menasha a week after the tornado and saw the extent of the destruction, including power poles lying on the ground and damage to homes and public facilities. He also observed the progress made by crews in the days following the storm.

“Despite long days and nonstop work, everyone was focused on solving problems and getting the lights back on for residents of Menasha,” Peters said. “Roughly 80 lineworkers from neighboring communities were on site to help, with other utilities offering materials and supplies. It really is a testament to the strength of joint action that WPPI members were able to be an impactful part of this rebuilding effort.”

A week after the storm, power had been restored to about 90% of the affected area and 80% of Menasha Utilities customers.

“Everyone out here takes pride in their work,” said Steve Grenell, engineering manager for Menasha Utilities. “They don’t want to go home until the lights are back on.”

While restoration efforts made significant progress, cleanup is expected to continue for weeks, with long-term damage requiring months of work. The city’s water filtration treatment plant was severely damaged and will require time to repair or replace.

Community members and organizations have also provided support for residents affected by the storm, including resources for those who lost homes or need food and water.

Menasha Utilities General Manager Melanie Krause thanked the mutual aid crews and others who responded to the damage.

“We are beyond grateful to have our public power partners here to help make sense of the damage and what immediately needed to be done, in addition to what still needs to be done here,” Krause said. “We can’t say thank you enough to all those who have responded and continue to support us.”