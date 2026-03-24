Entergy Texas Hosts State Emergency Management Leaders to Strengthen Disaster Response Coordination

Entergy Texas hosted state and local emergency management leaders, including members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), the Texas Military Department and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), to strengthen preparedness across Southeast Texas during disasters at its Montgomery County Power Station for a day of collaboration and relationship building.

The PUCT’s emergency management team coordinates outreach events with local utilities throughout the year to connect emergency management officials with power providers in their region.

Entergy Texas serves more than 538,000 customers across 27 counties in Southeast Texas. During major storms, close coordination between utilities and emergency officials safely increases the power restoration process and ensures communities receive accurate and timely information.

“Time spent looking for the right contact delays response time,” said Kelly Taylor, emergency management coordinator for the Public Utility Commission of Texas. “These events also educate emergency management leaders on how the energy industry works, what the PUCT does, and role we play in emergency preparedness, response, and recovery.”

During the visit, participants learned about Entergy Texas’ incident response procedures, resiliency planning (including wildfire mitigation), and infrastructure investments strengthening the Southeast Texas power grid against severe weather. The group visited the Montgomery County Power Station, a 993 MW power plant, providing affordable and efficient energy to more than 184,000 homes.

Participants witnessed the plant’s modern, high-efficiency technology in helping to meet current and future energy needs.

“It’s always valuable to bring emergency management personnel into our facilities on a blue-sky day so that when a disaster occurs, we already know each other and can respond effectively for our customers,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “By working alongside emergency management officials and the PUCT, we can achieve better outcomes for the communities we serve.”

The group also explored Entergy Texas’ Mobile Command Center and viewed an Arcs and Sparks safety demonstration highlighting the dangers of approaching downed power lines.

“We were able to directly engage with Entergy and state representatives,” said Victor Reyes, homeland security planner for Montgomery County Emergency Management. “It was great to come here and put faces to the people who are on the ground working to keep our community safe and coordinating with us.”