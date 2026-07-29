Polesaver USA

Polesaver pioneered the world’s first dual-layer, ground-line barrier sleeve in 1994. Since then, we have become the largest manufacturer of ground-line barrier sleeves in the world, providing proven utility pole protection in over 35 countries worldwide.



Millions of sleeves later, Polesaver has partnered with utility companies globally to reduce their costs, increase safety and network resilience, all while simultaneously helping them achieve their CSR objectives. Polesaver is relied upon by utilities across the globe to protect their wooden poles from decay and fire damage. Proven in volume and long-term use, our products allow the continued use of wooden poles in the face of ever-changing wood preservative legislation.



We believe in offering the highest level of quality, service and support to all our customers. Backed up by a policy of continual reinvestment and ISO 9001 accreditation, our standards are upheld and maintained to make sure that utility companies can always rely on Polesaver to maximise their utility poles lifespan.