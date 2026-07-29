Hughes Brothers, Inc Logo

Hughes Brothers Inc

Made in America for over 100 years, Hughes Brothers products are manufactured from the highest quality raw materials and are proven to stand the test of time. We are most known for our manufactured wood framing, but many of our H-frame products have been adapted and engineered to be made of steel. We have done structural steel H-frames up to 345kV.
210 North 13th St
Seward, NE 68434
United States of America
402-643-2991
Visit Company Website
[email protected]

More Info on Hughes Brothers Inc

Hughes Brothers, Inc Logo

Hughes Brothers stands for quality in American Manufacturing. As a leader in the electric transmission and distribution industry, HB knows the meaning of reliability, strength, and resilience. A century of service, experience and innovation is reflected in every HB product. HB honors hard work, accountability and community. It is evident in the pride employees take in forging the tools that power America. It shows in their commitment to the integrity of HB products. The distinguishing presence of HB defines Seward, Nebraska. Three generations, one family, century tested, here to serve.

YouTube Videos

Hughes Brothers Product Spotlight - Bolts
June 16, 2022
Hughes Brothers Product Spotlight - Wood Cross Arms
May 10, 2022
Hughes Brothers' Product Spotlight - 2817 Dead End Tee
April 22, 2022

Articles

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Sponsored
Hughes Brothers highlight their commitment to embracing modernization.
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Sponsored
By Larry Vandergriend, P.E., Hughes Brothers., Inc.
Hb Welcome To Hughes Thumb
Sponsored
Watch this short video to get a glance at who Hughes Brothers are and what they've been doing for 100 years.
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Watch this video on Hughes Brothers' wood cross arms
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Watch this video on how Hughes Brothers' creates their bolts
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Sponsored
At Hughes Brothers, each employee takes pride in the fact that the work they do contributes directly to American society.
2817 Dead End Tee Thumbnail
Sponsored
Crafted and forged daily in the USA, the Hughes Brothers 2817 dead end tees feature hundreds of variations to overcome any challenge imaginable.
Hughes
Hughes’ made-in-America band is easy to modify for special conditions.
Welcome To Hughes Brothers
Sponsored
Hughes Brothers shares its 100 years in business with the industry, its employees and its community.
100 Year Celebration
Sponsored
100 years of resilience. 100 years of innovation. 100 years of Hughes Brothers.

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Additional content from Hughes Brothers Inc

Structure Test
Sponsored
For nearly 100 years, Hughes Brothers has been testing its structures to ensure they can withstand the tough conditions needed to continue to help utilities deliver electricity...
Hughes Network Systems, LLC, has announced the availability of Hughes Utilities Solutions for the electric utility industry.