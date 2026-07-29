Hughes Brothers Inc

Hughes Brothers stands for quality in American Manufacturing. As a leader in the electric transmission and distribution industry, HB knows the meaning of reliability, strength, and resilience. A century of service, experience and innovation is reflected in every HB product. HB honors hard work, accountability and community. It is evident in the pride employees take in forging the tools that power America. It shows in their commitment to the integrity of HB products. The distinguishing presence of HB defines Seward, Nebraska. Three generations, one family, century tested, here to serve.