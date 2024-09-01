Forging a Century of Excellence: Hughes Brothers' Commitment to Quality and Innovation

For over a century, Hughes Brothers, Inc. has proudly served the electric utility industry, providing unmatched quality and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. Based in Seward, Nebraska, USA, we are committed to maintaining our legacy of excellence by ensuring that every step of our production—engineering, tool and die making, manufacturing, and assembly—happens right here at home.

Our dedication to producing the highest quality American-made products is unwavering. As a family-owned business, we invest for the long term, allowing us to adapt and grow while staying true to our core values of determination, integrity, accountability, and community.

We are completing a state-of-the-art steel production line and are excited to embark on the

development of a new galvanizing facility. Both advancements are designed with the future in mind, ensuring they meet the most rigorous safety and production standards of the 21st century, while keeping up with the rising demand for our utility products.

Quality products are forged daily at Hughes Brothers. We invite you to visit us in Seward and witness firsthand how we’re building on our history of excellence while preparing for another century of serving the electric utility industry.