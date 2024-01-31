Golf, Resiliency, System Hardening, and the Boring Engineered Wood Pole

There are extensive records on the service life of wood poles. In some regions, it's not uncommon

to find poles in service for 60-80 years or more with proper maintenance. This stands in contrast

to materials like composite fiberglass, whose service life claims are based on extrapolation rather

than proven performance.

For example, composite fiberglass promoters claim the service life of their poles to be 100 years or

more. This is based on tests conducted according to the ASTM G151 standard for accelerated

weathering. However, ASTM itself cautions: “Even though it is very tempting, calculation of an

acceleration factor relating X hours of a laboratory accelerated test to Y months or years of

exterior exposure is not recommended.” Since composite fiberglass poles have been available for

the past 25 years, claims of 100-year service life are, at best, a guess.

Unfortunately, misleading claims about alternative materials and their superiority over wood have

become more prevalent. For example, a recent article by a composite fiberglass promoter

misstated information about the availability of wood poles, inferring that the US is running out of

forests and, therefore, available poles. In reality, for every tree harvested, multiple new ones are

planted, and U.S. Forest Service statistics confirm that timber growth exceeds harvest rates.

The notion that newer materials are required for “today’s storms” is misleading. The challenge lies

in engineering overhead systems to withstand anticipated loads, achievable with various

materials, including wood. Designing systems never to experience an outage, as one recent article

stated, is unrealistic due to the cost; instead, we aim for resilience through engineering. Often, the

easiest, most economical option is replacing older wood poles near the end of their service life

with newer wood poles.

When it comes to the environment, few materials can match wood in terms of being earth-friendly.

Wood poles come from a sustainable, renewable resource. Wood poles have the lowest impact out

of all alternatives, documented in lifecycle assessments conducted under impartial, international

standards. And wood poles sequester significant volumes of carbon, holding it in place for decades.

The rush to be cloaked as a green product often ignores some manufacturing realities. The

production of alternative materials, such as steel and fiberglass, poses environmental concerns.

Steel production is energy-intensive, and fiberglass fabrication emits hazardous pollutants, as

noted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These pollutants include styrene, which

can cause nerve and liver damage in acute exposures. That is rarely talked about.

All materials have benefits and drawbacks, so for one to claim superiority over another is often an

exercise in futility. As an engineer with experience in various materials, I advocate for a balanced

approach in selecting materials for poles and framing without overlooking proven options, even

though on the surface, they may seem boring.

Which segues back to my golf analogy; I found that chasing the newest driver technology to get 10

or 20 more yards off the tee box was nothing more than me falling for flashy advertising. I love my

older driver and putter; they generally find fairways and the bottom of the cup, which is exactly my

goal. (Disclaimer: I did get fitted for new irons; I’m only human, after all).

Larry Vandergriend, P.E, is the vice president of engineering at Hughes Bros, Inc., who has supplied wood, steel, and fiberglass to the electric utility industry since 1921. He has worked in the industry for 34 years, is a member of ASCE, IEEE, and American Wood Protection Assn., and is currently president of Western Wood Preservers Institute. Larry has published numerous articles and has been involved in many standards across the utility industry, including as a member of ASCE MOP 141. During their development, Hughes Brothers has tested over 120 full-scale transmission structures and 1,300 components for the utility industry.