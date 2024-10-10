Condux Tesmec The Next Generation of Stringing Equipment For the Transmission and Distribution Industry

Condux Tesmec, Inc., Mankato, Minn., offers the most advanced and comprehensive line of stringing equipment in the world. Condux Tesmec’s hydraulic pullers, tensioners, puller-tensioners and stringing blocks represents the safest and most reliable equipment in the power transmission and distribution industry.

The Condux Tesmec products allow utilities and utility contractors to improve productivity and efficiency while limiting downtime and improving jobsite safety. Pullers, tensioners and puller-tensioners have the ability to interface and work together through passive and active electronic controls. Multiple pullers and puller-tensioners can be linked together and controlled from a centralized location.

In addition to overhead stringing applications, Condux Tesmec offers a range of pullers specifically designed for underground pulling applications. In addition to hydraulic pullers, Condux Tesmec offers an industry exclusive all-electric puller, as well as an all-electric puller-tensioner. The electric motor eliminates the need for hydraulic components such as hydraulic motors, pumps and valves, and requires no oil. Silent operation makes them ideal for almost any location, while the electric power system generates zero emissions.

Condux Tesmec’s Continuous Line Puller (CLP) eliminates the need for placing old conductor on reels by effectively cutting the used conductor into small manageable pieces that are easy to transport and ready to recycle.

Condux Tesmec also offers a comprehensive line of productivity enhancing equipment accessories, including 2-3 bundled conductor helicopter blocks, anti-twist rope, reel winders, reel stands and more.