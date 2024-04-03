Condux Tesmec to Display New Electric Puller/Tensioner

Condux Tesmec will be displaying its new PES500 electric puller/tensioner at the IEEE PES T&D show, Booth #4485, May 6-9, 2024.

The PES500 offers 5000 lbs (2350 kg) max pull for overhead and underground operations. The reel of rope can easily be removed and replaced with a reel of conductor for tensioning operations. During the tensioning operation, the system is designed to use the pulling force to charge the battery.

Condux Tesmec will also display the industry’s first all-electric underground puller at the show, the PE1250. The PE1250 all-electric puller provides a maximum pull force of 11,240 lbf (50 kN) and an advanced user interface and remote control.

Both units are very quiet and eliminate emissions. The PES500 and PE1250 are equipped with lithium batteries and can be charged any standard EV charging station. Learn more by visiting the website.