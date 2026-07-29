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Davey Utility Solutions

1500 N Mantua St
Kent, OH 44240
United States of America
330-673-9511
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[email protected]

More Info on Davey Utility Solutions

Davey Tree Logo 65240b0ab1d98

Davey has been providing solutions to utilities for more than a century. In that time, regulatory and reporting requirements, customer demands, joint-users of assets, and the number of diseased and at-risk trees have increased dramatically. What hasn’t changed is the value we deliver to our clients and their customers, whether their goal is to optimize efficiency, achieve compliance, improve customer satisfaction, or enhance reliability and reduce total outages.

We are one of the largest employee-owned companies in the U.S., and the safety of our industry professionals, our clients, and the community is a core value.

Contact us to learn more about our customized and sustainable solutions. 

YouTube Videos

Urban Forestry 2.0 with Josh Behounek
July 30, 2026
Nashville Arborist Highlights the Important Role Pollinators Play
July 22, 2026
Helping Trees Beat the Heat in Dallas
July 22, 2026

Articles

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BVLOS waivers are granted to only those who meet a criteria involving the safety standards and track record of the pilots conducting the mission.
Drone Over The Seed Campus
The Davey Tree SEED (Science, Employee Education and Development) Campus will be the new home to the company's specialized training and research facilities. The company is also...
The wires under tension training program brings employees to Kent, Ohio, to learn how to safely remove trees from power lines.
The wires under tension training program brings employees to Kent, Ohio, to learn how to safely remove trees from power lines.
Utility services collaborated with the corporate safety department to hold the Securing and Releasing Tensioned Utility Lines training program.
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Exacter, Inc., Davey Resource Group, Inc. (DRG), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Company, announced the continuation of its joint venture wit

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